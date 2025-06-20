Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 17,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

