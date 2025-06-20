Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 656 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.90 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

