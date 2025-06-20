Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,835,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

