Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Portland General Electric by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 322,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $40.11 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.