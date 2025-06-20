Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,243 Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:COF opened at $197.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

View Our Latest Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.