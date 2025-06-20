Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $44.47 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

