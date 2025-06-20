Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $554,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 95,958 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 865,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,113 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.