Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

