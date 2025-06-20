Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,791 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanich Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,804,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

QEFA stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.88.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

