Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $501,000 in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $88.08 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.