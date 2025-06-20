Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $517,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $1,669,546.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,933.32. This represents a 35.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,977,967. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

