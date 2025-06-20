Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $543,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $69.43 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

