Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $557,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 677.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2%

BAH opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.13 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

