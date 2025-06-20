Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $567,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,242,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 661,137 shares in the last quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after purchasing an additional 192,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $126.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

