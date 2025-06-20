Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $589,000 in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $344.37 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.73.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.12, for a total transaction of $4,237,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,769.44. This trade represents a 80.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.10.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

