Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $602,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 65,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.74 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

