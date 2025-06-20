Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $616,000 in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE EXP opened at $195.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

