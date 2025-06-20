Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $667,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $375.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.36. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $500.00 target price on Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

