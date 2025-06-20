Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $681,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $490.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $500.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.56.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

