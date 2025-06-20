Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $738,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,749 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in SAP by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $289.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.79. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $311.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

