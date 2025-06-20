Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.4%
NYSE:FNV opened at $168.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $179.99.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
