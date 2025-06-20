Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $712,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

