Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

