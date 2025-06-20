Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 147,297 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,257.60. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,388.37. This trade represents a 25.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,207 shares of company stock valued at $25,252,926. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

