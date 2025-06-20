Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,070,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $555.75 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $565.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.