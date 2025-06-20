Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3%

TXN stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.