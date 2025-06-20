Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $288,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

