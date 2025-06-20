Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $744.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

