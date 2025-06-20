Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,007 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

