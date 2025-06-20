Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,707 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,314,000 after buying an additional 327,739 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

RJF opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.31. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James Financial

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.