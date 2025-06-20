Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,593 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,436 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 694.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 295,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 258,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.