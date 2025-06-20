Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 779 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

