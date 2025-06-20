Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 9,978 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,121 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,014 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 80,289 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

