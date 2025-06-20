Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $488,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $146,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $128,852,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 13,184.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 345,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,517,000 after purchasing an additional 342,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $59,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $166.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day moving average is $170.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

