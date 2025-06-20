Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $518,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KBR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of KBR by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.55%. KBR’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.