Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $687,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AutoZone by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,912 shares of company stock valued at $136,901,262. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1%

AZO stock opened at $3,599.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,698.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3,518.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,801.49 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

