Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $703,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,681,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,127,000 after acquiring an additional 781,061 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 543,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 426,035 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2,489.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after acquiring an additional 361,845 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $92.36 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.