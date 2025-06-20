Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after purchasing an additional 357,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,703,000. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 382,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $97.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

