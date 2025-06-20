Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $42,839,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $333.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.71 and a 200-day moving average of $313.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

