Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,244,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,233,000 after purchasing an additional 308,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,574,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $235.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

