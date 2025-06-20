Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

