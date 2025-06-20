SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Trimmed by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $82.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

