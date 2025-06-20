Steve Ladd Huffman Sells 124,409 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $15,482,700.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,133 shares in the company, valued at $67,966,251.85. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reddit alerts:

On Friday, May 30th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,540,700.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $14,304,431.84.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,549,380.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $12,024,033.20.

On Monday, March 31st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,445,920.00.

Reddit Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $141.28 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 239.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Reddit by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Reddit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Reddit by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Reddit by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RDDT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.