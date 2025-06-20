Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.96 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

