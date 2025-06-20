T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 397,278 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $92.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,923 shares of company stock worth $646,856. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

