TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $121,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,913,000 after purchasing an additional 937,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,692 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,380,000 after purchasing an additional 451,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $124.55 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 11.54%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

