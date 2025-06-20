Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Reduced by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242,468 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,778 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,041 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

