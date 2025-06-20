The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

BK opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

