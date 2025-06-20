Thomas G. Kramer Sells 216,000 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $8,231,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 718,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,382,644.76. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IonQ Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $39.62 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 665.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IonQ by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IonQ by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.