Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.27% of Thor Industries worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after purchasing an additional 619,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,497,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,130,000 after purchasing an additional 283,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Thor Industries stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

